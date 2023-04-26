BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson chose the city of Bentonville to make his public announcement to run for President of the United States on April 26.

“Today, I am announcing that I am a candidate for President of the United States,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says he was born and raised in the Benton County area, so it was only right that he returns back to the city that laid the foundation of his career.

“Bentonville is a big part of my life story, and so is Gravette, to learn the importance of family, faith and community,” Hutchinson said.

Attendee Patericia Welsh says it was nice to see Hutchinson return to his roots and announce his 2024 presidential candidacy in Bentonville.

“It’s really nice to see that he thought about his roots and his family and what this town did for him,” Welsh said.

Hutchinson’s crowd was filled with all ages soaking in the opportunity to witness a historical moment.

“I’m excited because I’ve actually been wanting to see a president in person,” third grader Cady Robertes said.

Robertes says her class had an opportunity to close the books and make learning more real.

“I’m hoping to learn what he says about what he’s going to do if he’s president,” Robertes said.

Many people that attended the announcement say they’ve known Hutchinson as an Arkansas governor for eight years but this announcement was an opportunity to see him in a different light.

“This campaign for president, I stand alone in terms of my experience, my record and leadership from Congress to the DEA to Homeland Security. I have served our country in times of crisis as governor of Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.