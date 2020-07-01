Bentonville becomes mountain biking capital of the world

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville is taking its claim to fame as mountain biking capital of the world.

The city has 130 miles of biking trails connected to its downtown area with access to more than 250 miles of trails connected to Arkansas’ Ozark Trails System.

Graham Cobb with the greater Bentonville area Chamber of Commerce said the city’s trail system is connecting to more than beautiful views it’s a connection for people.

“This gives people in Bentonville a way to connect, to enjoy the outdoors, and this gives mountain bike tourists which is a huge part of our economy, another reason and a continued reason to know hey we have got to get to the mountain bike capitol of the world this year,” Cobb said.

Cobb also mentions it is redefining rush hour for those in Northwest Arkansas. He said people are able to use bike trails rather than the highway to get to the office.