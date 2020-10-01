Bentonville becomes second city in the US to employ crime-fighting robot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A northwest Arkansas city becomes the second in the nation to implement the latest technology in the effort to keep citizens safe.

The Bentonville bomb squad received the robot in 2017, following Houston.

The robot was showcased to Bentonville students Thursday, highlighting the use of technology to protect officers in dangerous situations.

Courtesy of Bentonville Schools

The robot utilizes six cameras, can lift 150 pounds and travels at five miles per hour.

The Bentonville bomb squad is currently made up of six officers and responds to calls all over northwest Arkansas.

Bentonville schools released a statement describing the visit from officers and the robot as, “yet another example of real, relevant learning.”