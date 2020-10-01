Bentonville becomes second city in the US to employ crime-fighting robot

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A northwest Arkansas city becomes the second in the nation to implement the latest technology in the effort to keep citizens safe.

The Bentonville bomb squad received the robot in 2017, following Houston.

The robot was showcased to Bentonville students Thursday, highlighting the use of technology to protect officers in dangerous situations.

  • Courtesy of Bentonville Schools
  • Courtesy of Bentonville Schools
  • Courtesy of Bentonville Schools
  • Courtesy of Bentonville Schools
  • Courtesy of Bentonville Schools
  • Courtesy of Bentonville Schools
  • Courtesy of Bentonville Schools

The robot utilizes six cameras, can lift 150 pounds and travels at five miles per hour.

The Bentonville bomb squad is currently made up of six officers and responds to calls all over northwest Arkansas.

Bentonville schools released a statement describing the visit from officers and the robot as, “yet another example of real, relevant learning.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers