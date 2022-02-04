BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release, Bentonville Parks and Recreation announced the start of construction on the Orchards Park Dog Park & Playground.

Design work has been completed and the bid has been awarded on the city’s second dog park and playground installation. The estimated completion time is summer, 2022.

The pond, pavilion, public gardens and adjacent sidewalk will remain open throughout the duration of the construction project.

With dedicated sections for small and large dogs, approximately 1.8 acres of newly-developed park space will offer “unique land shapes and amenities that reflect the natural character of the region.” There will be covered shade structures, trees, and fun crawl sections as well as climb challenges for canine companions. The new playground includes features for kids of all ages with swings, a permanent chime and percussion area, benches and picnic tables.

On the corner of J Street and John DeShields Boulevard, Orchards Park sits directly across from Crystal Bridges Museum. It serves as the official setting for An Evening at Orchards Park, a community-wide Independence Day celebration. This park will continue to be accessible to the public and inclusive in design for all residents and visitors.

To learn more about Bentonville Parks and Recreation, please visit us online at www.playbentonville.com, or call 479-464-7275.