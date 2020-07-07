Bentonville Bike Fest 2020 cancelled

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Bike Fest 2020 has been cancelled.

“The best interests of the festival attendees, riders, vendors, and staff will always be our top priority,” said Bentonville Bike Fest Founder Kenny Belaey. “We’re putting 2020 behind us and planning for Bike Fest ’21. Please be safe and stay tuned for updates later this year. Keep the pedal to the medal!”

Bentonville Bike Fest 2020 was originally scheduled to take place May 1-3 in conjunction with the Bentonville Film Festival, then rescheduled to August 7-9.