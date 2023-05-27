BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Bentonville Bike Fest is back and it’s bringing people from all around the country.

Tara Hacker and her daughter Kiersten Hacker came out Friday evening at Bentonville Bike Fest for a mommy-and-daughter day in the sun.

“Just getting out and enjoying this beautiful weather and the atmosphere and environment here,” Tara said.

Tara says Friday’s Quest is also an opportunity for Kiersten to see what people can do on their bikes and let’s just say she was inspired.

“I just want people to know that they can do anything they put their mind to,” Kiersten said.

Bentonville’s Bike Fest is not only an opportunity to explore Northwest Arkansas but it’s also a time to reconnect for some participants.

“He’s from Nebraska, I’m from Texas, and guess what where did we meet, right here in Arkansas,” Bentonville bike participants said.

Graham and Ernie met at Bentonville Bike Fest back in 2020 and came out to this year’s event to show some tricks and moves.

“We come to shred and check out new features and the people are so awesome and it’s just like with the locals I follow them, and that’s how we met as I said and just the energy and the vibe is awesome,” Ernie said.

Overall, Graham says bikes have a way of drawing a community together.

“It’s one of the most coolest things no matter who you are, what you do, where you come from, you ride a bike it’s just a good environment, good sport to be in,” Graham said.