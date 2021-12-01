Bentonville breaks ground on animal adoption center

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville is breaking ground on its new animal services and adoption center.

The facility will have features like a “Get To Know You Room” where people can meet potential furry friends.

Animal Services Director Ali Worley says the city has long needed a place like the center.

“We are the only city in this area that does not have its own animal shelter,” Worley said. “The fact that we are now able to say we’re providing this service to the citizens of Bentonville is very important.”

Construction could begin as early as next month. The center could open by the end of next year.

To learn more about the new center, visit it’s website.