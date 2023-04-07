BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas breweries are “cheers-ing” to National Beer Day.

Social Brewing Company in Bentonville is tying National Beer Day festivities in with The Masters golf tournament. It has an outdoor putting green and a simulator and it plans on celebrating Easter as well.

“We’re also gonna kinda tie in Easter as well and have a great Easter egg hunt on Sunday as well as an adults-only Easter egg hunt tonight. Including some great beer-to-go prizes, some beer discounts, and as well the grand prize is a membership to our society club,” said Social Brewing Company events coordinator Nathan Edward Dean.

The adult Easter egg hunt starts at 8 p.m. on April 7 and the family-friendly version will start on April 9 at 1 p.m.