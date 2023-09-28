WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man accused of taking millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds has pleaded guilty and is awaiting a sentence.

Tyler Keith Penix, 37, was charged in a federal indictment in January this year.

Penix is accused of fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding that was intended and reserved for small businesses during the pandemic. He reportedly directed, assisted and facilitated the submission of false and fraudulent loan applications for the funds.

“Penix admitted to preparing and submitting dozens of fraudulent applications for PPP and EIDL funding for purported businesses supposedly owned by himself and others,” the DOJ release said.

Yuriy Pavlovich Anishchenko was also named in the indictment.

Court documents say that Penix was considered the owner of Andrews Associates, Inc., a company located in Colorado and Arkansas which provided credit recovery services as well as consulting services for businesses in obtaining CARES Act funding.

Through the fraudulent applications prepared by Penix, Anishchenko received more than $300,000 for his two purported businesses, neither of which were active businesses at the time.

Anishchenko then shared some of the proceeds with Penix, and referred to him more than a dozen additional potential “clients” for which Penix prepared and submitted dozens of additional fraudulent EIDL applications using false information and fraudulent documents.

In total, Penix admitted to obtaining more than $3.25 million in PPP and EIDL funding for his own businesses and another $13.5 million in EIDL funding for Anishchenko and other co-conspirators.

Penix took a plea agreement on Sept. 26 and pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He is set to be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2024, in Spokane, Washington. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

A release from the Department of Justice says that this is the most significant loss amount announced by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force since it launched last year.