BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saturday, the Indian Cultural Association of Northwest Arkansas hosted a Holi festival at The Momentary in Bentonville.

Holi is a Hindu tradition where natural color powders are sprinkled on one another to celebrate the changing of the season and the colors of life.

“Spring brings life and life is colorful, flowers come out all different colors and Holi is a celebration of colors, just enjoyment of life,” said Devang Thakore, a volunteer for the festival.

The festivities went from noon to three on Saturday and included food, music, and dancing.