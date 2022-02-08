BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday, Feb. 8 its 96th annual “State of the Chamber” meeting will take place in-person.

A press release describes “The State of the Chamber” as an awards lunch that highlights the achievements of the Chamber over the past year and recognizes outstanding commitment and acts of service to the community by individuals and area businesses.

The community event celebrates the Chamber’s heritage and mission, and previews projects and initiatives on the horizon in the Greater Bentonville area, the release said.

“As we reflect on the unique circumstances of the past couple of years, I honestly would not have wanted to live in any other place in the world,” said Monica Kumar, Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chairperson and Founder of Bridging Us. “Bentonville has always been a secret gem of an area for work and play. Despite the unknown waters we currently find ourselves charting, the core of our city remains strong and stable, providing an extraordinary place to start and grow a business.”

The meeting will also feature a sit-down conversation on diversity, equity, and inclusion led by Board Chair, Monica Kumar, joined by Director of the Home Region Program at the Walton Family Foundation, Robert Burns. Donna Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer for Walmart, will present a keynote address centered around building an outstanding workplace culture during unprecedented times.

The “State of the Chamber” will be held at the Bentonville High School Tiger Athletic Complex on Tuesday, March 8 at 11:30 a.m.