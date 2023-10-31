Brandom Gengelbach, who served as the President and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce before taking his new role, said he is looking forward to working in the area.

“I look forward to working closely with our members, community partners, and stakeholders to help build an even brighter economic future for our region.” Gengelbach further shared, “And it doesn’t hurt that Bentonville is known for its cycling community. The cyclist in me can’t wait to explore all of the trails Northwest Arkansas has to offer.”