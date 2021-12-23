Bentonville chocolate makers still making orders just days away from Christmas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Christmas is known as a holiday filled with all sorts of chocolate treats, but people don’t have to drive far for some homemade goodness.

With Christmas just two days away, Markham and Fitz Chocolate Makers in Bentonville are still knee-deep in customer orders.

The company is a craft bean-to-bar business, meaning they start in house with the cacao bean.

They distribute their product to more than 30 states and 9 countries across the world.

“We’re still only based out of Bentonville, Ark.,” said Michael Day with the business. “We have only two facilities here. This is our main factory and we have one other facility across town that houses and ships our chocolate bars from there.”

Markam and Fitz has received numerous awards, and has been featured in magazines such as Better Homes and Gardens and Oprah Magazine.