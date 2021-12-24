Bentonville Christmas parade highlights to air on KNWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville will air some of its 2021 Christmas parade on KNWA.

According to Downtown Bentonville, the parade will air on December 25 at 8:30 a.m. and will feature highlights from the parade and community interviews.

The city’s parade was originally held December 11 and featured over 100 parade entries. It is being made into a thirty minute television special with the help of Hershey’s.

Downtown Bentonville is producing the show as part of its storytelling project, DWTN Media.

For those who miss the parade on Christmas morning, it will air again on January 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. before the Rose Bowl Parade.