Bentonville church helping hundreds with back-to-school shopping

More than 600 families are expected to attend

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — More than 600 families are expected to shop at a local church for back-to-school clothing.

Clothing sizes range from newborn to adult.

The event begins at First Baptist Church in Bentonville 7 a.m. and ends at noon. Breakfast will be served.

It’s all free.

This is the 17th annual clothing drive.

Donations were given by many in the community to help those in need.

Volunteer Elizabeth Smith said, “I think people view NWA as an area with plenty, but there are still those in need.”