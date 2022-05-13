BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Church of Christ hosted a graduation ceremony on May 13 to recognize people who completed intensive treatment programs.

Across the country, drug courts are holding special events to celebrate National Drug Court Month.

Drug courts and other treatment courts are designed as a way to reduce addiction, crime, and recidivism while saving taxpayer dollars.

Love Blyeu is a participant in the drug court program. “This program has changed my entire life,” Blyeu said. “I’ve got my kids back, I’m building a tiny home. It’s helped me find out who I really am without having other people’s input. It’s like I learned a new part of me.”

Ashley Lahue is the executive director of Arkansas PEARL in Rogers which provides support to recovering addicts. “Recovery does work,” Lahue said. “We can recover. We do recover, and we can go on to do amazing things. And so, the people that are on the path just keep going. Don’t give up.”

Sen. John Boozman was on hand for the graduation to give the keynote speech. More than 130 people were recognized in the graduation ceremony.