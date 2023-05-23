BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville City Council approves pay raises for police and a park project during its meeting on May 23.

Council members voted to raise officer pay for the Bentonville Police Department to $24 an hour, a nearly a $5 increase.

The city council also approved a $1.5 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation for the 8th Street Gateway Park project.

The mayor of Bentonville Stephanie Orman spoke about what the grant will go towards.

“This gets us some of the funds for the initial design of the park, so we’ve been doing a lot of community input. We want to bring a park to the city of Bentonville that we would kind of call our Central Park of Bentonville,” Orman said.

Orman says the park plans include food and skate parks as well as extensive biking amenities.