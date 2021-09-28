Bentonville City Council passes resolution to begin process of removing Lake Bella Vista Dam

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville City Council passed a resolution September 28 to begin taking steps towards removing the Lake Bella Vista Dam.

The dam was breached in April 2021 due to heavy rain and flooding, but it’s been a hot topic for the surrounding community for years.

Several community members spoke in favor of removing the dam. Others say it’s a matter of honoring previous agreements.

The next steps for the city council is to hire a design team and develop a reconstruction plan. It has yet to be decided if a new dam will be constructed.

