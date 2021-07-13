Bentonville City Council to vote on transportation projects

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Bentonville residents could be seeing some new changes to their roads soon.

Tuesday, June 13, Bentonville City Council members will be voting on multiple transportation projects.

This comes after Bentonville voters voted in April to extend a $226 million bond. This will allow infrastructure, public safety and efficiency improvements.

Some of the changes include a bridge over Rainbow Curve to avoid traffic lights, also a bridge across Highway 49 to lighten traffic on Highway 72.

“I suspect my colleagues at the council are going to be very in favor of it,” said city council member Octavio Sanchez referring to the projects presented by the city. “They are very well thought.”

For more information about the potential projects that could be coming to Bentonville, click here.