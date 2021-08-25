Bentonville City Council votes in favor of creating outdoor dining district

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville is about to get a new outdoor entertainment district.

The city council voted 7 to 1 in favor of turning the popular 8th Street Market into the 8th Street Market Outdoor Dining District.

Restaurants and bars inside the district can serve alcohol and those drinks may be carried out of the restaurant and drank within that district between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Earlier this year, the city of Rogers established an entertainment district in the downtown area.