Bentonville City Council votes in favor of creating outdoor dining district

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville is about to get a new outdoor entertainment district.

The city council voted 7 to 1 in favor of turning the popular 8th Street Market into the 8th Street Market Outdoor Dining District.

Restaurants and bars inside the district can serve alcohol and those drinks may be carried out of the restaurant and drank within that district between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Earlier this year, the city of Rogers established an entertainment district in the downtown area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers