Firefighters said they think a heating coil may be the source

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Everyone at the Bentonville City Hall were evacuated Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 6.

They were evacuated while firefighters investigate why a fire alarm sounded. Those at the scene said there are no flames but they smell something burning.

Firefighters said they think a heating coil may be the source.

Central Street between Northwest A and Main Streets is temporarily closed. Detours are encouraged.