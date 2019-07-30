Bentonville city leaders still deciding on the future of an animal shelter

It's been a week since city leaders met to discuss the future of an animal shelter in one Northwest Arkansas town and today, still no agreement has been reached.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) – Last week, plans of bringing an animal shelter owned by a third party and building it on private land in Bentonville came to a halt.

“The city basically said there’s so much liability tied up – coming up with an operating agreement – That we think it might be better to do it ourselves like municipally run and own,” Bentonville City Council member Tim Robinson said.

Robinson says if the city partners with a third party, the city expects to chip in about 20 to 25% of the funds to build it. A cost the task force says would soar if the city decided to run their own facility. The committee also fears the shelter won’t be able to afford the world-class features residents are hoping to have.

“A lot of people in Bentonville said, hey we’re world-class in so many other things: bike trails, museums, and business – why would we not take care of our animals too,” Robinson said.

Robinson says right now the city is waiting to hear back from their legal counsel and see if another operational agreement can be made. ” Currently, our police department takes the animals to the city of Centerton shelter,” Robinson said.

Centerton Mayor’s Bill Edwards says a year ago they made a deal with Bentonville – pay up $300,000 and the city could use their shelter to house dogs for three years. Edwards says they also charge $100 for every dog brought in.

“We want them to stay as long as they’d like to stay here,” Edwards said. He says with that money they’ve expanded their shelter from 18 kennels to now 73 and doubled their staff. He says they never reach capacity. “On a month to month bases, we usually get 20 to 25 dogs from Bentonville and 20 to 25 from ours,” Edwards said.

While the future of a Bentonville shelter is still in the works, Mayor Edwards says he doesn’t see his shelter downsizing. “We’re growing and it won’t affect our staff,” Edwards said. “We’ll keep the same number of employees we’ll probably at some point maybe make this a regional shelter for other cities out here in the West.”