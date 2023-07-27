BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local educator is in the running for a local college’s new athletic director position.

The Northwest Arkansas Community College held an athletic director candidate forum on July 27 for Brooke Brewer. She is currently a teacher and coach for the Bentonville School District.

The college decided to continue its search a few weeks ago after not filling the position between three finalists.

Justin White is the interim athletic director and vice president of student affairs at NWACC. He says the college is looking to find the right person for the job.

“The position is open until filled,” White said. “So as soon as we find the right candidate, one with the right education and experience and a good fit for the college, we’ll make an offer”.

NWACC has been looking to hire its first full-time athletic director since April. The college says it’s hoping to fill the position before the fall semester starts on August 19.

In the meantime, NWACC will continue reviewing applications and scheduling interviews.