Bentonville community comes together to support teachers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Bentonville community is coming together this week to show their appreciation to the teachers in the Bentonville School District by donating nearly 2,300 meals.

Volunteers delivered meals to Willowbrook Elementary School today.

Principal Christina Hamilton said it’s the little things that are helping her teachers get through this difficult year.

“It takes all hands on deck and everyone is pitching in wherever they can to just make this year function,” she said. “We will be the ones delivering the meals to the teachers at their doors personally and it just makes it well worth it.”

