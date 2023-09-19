BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Finding affordable housing is tough in Northwest Arkansas. The city of Bentonville is still working to find solutions for the community.

“The purpose of it is to show the existing design conditions in this north downtown Bentonville neighborhood,” said Casey Kleinhenz with Community Development NWA.

On Tuesday, Community Development NWA and Sanders Pace Architecture held a meeting to discuss not only affordability of housing in Benton County, but design conditions of certain homes.

“Bentonville and all of Northwest Arkansas — it’s grown so fast from so little. In the initial presentation, the team presented a statistics where, I want to say, 90% of the housing in our region didn’t exist until 1990,” said Kleinhenz.

People who came out to the meeting still wonder how the area can keep up with the rapid growth.

“That’s the million dollar question right? I don’t think that there is a single solid answer for that. But the answer is definitely in the conversation,” said Cameron Caja, a building performance consultant in Fayetteville.

Caja is excited people from different cities joined the event. He also states it shows how invested people are in this community.

“Joining these kinds of events really gives me back a lot of that optimism because people are talking about what they want to see. We are dreaming about the future,” said Caja.

Kleinhenz says keeping up with Bentonville’s growth is dependent on how much supplies construction companies can get.

“We are starting with such a low amount of supply and there is such a high demand of the supplies we do have. I mean we just need as much housing supplies as we can get,” said Kleinhenz.

People were encouraged to give feedback and share concerns about upcoming construction projects in Bentonville.