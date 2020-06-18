Bentonville community launches public awareness campaign

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Visit Bentonville launched a public awareness campaign to educate people on COVID-19 safety measures.
Our Bentonville – Be Safe & Be Smart focuses on two key components:
Be SAFE: Social distance, wash your hands and wear a mask in public.
Be SMART: Stay home if you’re experiencing symptoms – get tested.
The Greater Bentonville Chamber, Bentonville Parks & Recreation, the Bentonville School District, and Downtown Bentonville Inc. are working together to help spread the message.
It’s great to see business get back into some sense of normal business. That said, the virus has not gone away. In fact, we have seen a surge in cases in Northwest Arkansas over the past week. I continue to urge residents to follow directives from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health. If not for yourself, do it out of respect for the owners & their employees. We ask all residents and businesses to be diligent and continue to make wise decisions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman