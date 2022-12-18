BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Blues lights and sirens filled the streets Sunday morning as the Bentonville community mourns the loss of one of their very own, Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Paul Newell.

Newell died on Dec. 17 on Walton Boulevard. He was part of the Benton County team escorting materials to the Fayetteville National Cemetery for the Wreaths Across America event honoring fallen veterans.

He served with the sheriff’s office for 24 years.

“It’s hard to see somebody, you know, 51 after 24 years of service to law enforcement, just, you know, it’s all ended,” said Paul Kuehn, president of Blue Knights Arkansas.

Kuehn says Newell was his friend. “He really helped me to pursue and fulfill a dream to be able to teach advanced skills to other riders,” Kuehn said.

Kuehn says his love for motorcycles brought him and newell together and made them family.

“You talk about blood being your family, but this is family,” Kuehn said. “You would do anything for the next guy beside you.”

Retired law enforcement officer Bob Troutt says he feels the same way about Newell without even getting the chance to meet him.

“I was in Los Angeles and moved to Arkansas here. Best move I ever made. And, instantly brothers with all these men and women here in law enforcement,” Troutt said.

Troutt says losing an officer is never easy.

“I lost two very close friends, who are also motor officers, who got killed in the line of duty. And it brings back those memories. And, I just want to support everybody here,” Trout said.

Kuehn and Troutt say in tough times like this, all they want to do is show their support and love for Newell and highlight the things he loved to do most.

“Just happy to be out riding motorcycles and serving the community,” Kuehn said.

“We said prayers to their families because they lost a brother officer. And I was just here for the support,” Troutt said.

There is no time or date set for Newell’s funeral service.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.