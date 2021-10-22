Bentonville couple selected as National Angels in Adoption honoree

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Dave and Jenny Marrs were named National Angels in Adoption honorees by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI) on October 21.

The Bentonville couple were nominated by U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) for their advocacy of adoption and other critical services for children in Arkansas and around the world.

The Marrs family is an amazing example of Arkansans putting love into action. Inspired by their faith, Dave and Jenny have a strong commitment and passion for orphan care, family preservation and adoption. They opened their hearts to adoption and have been powerful advocates for children and families around the world. Their devotion to uplifting kids in need and championing of such a worth-while cause is something all Arkansans can be proud of. Sen. John Boozman

Jenny and Dave are featured on the HGTV show, “Fixer to Fabulous,” where they help renovate old houses.

Boozman recognized the family in the Congressional Record and introduced the Bentonville residents at the CCAI virtual gala October 21.

“The main reason that we said ‘yes’ to this HGTV journey of ours is for us to have a platform to share about adoption and orphan care, family preservation, the things that we’re really passionate about and so honestly receiving this award is truly such a huge honor,” Jenny Marrs said during the virtual event. “This is really amazing because this is our heart and what is really important to us.”

CCAI coordinates the Angels in Adoption program and raises awareness about orphans and foster children in the United States and around the world.