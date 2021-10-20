Bentonville couple using Halloween to fight hunger

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local Bentonville couple uses their home to celebrate Halloween and fight hunger.

Jeff Ratcliff of Bentonville says he’s been setting up Halloween decorations in his front yard for the last five years.

This year, his family is adding another element. He is asking people who come by to drop off canned goods that will go to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, helping feed the hungry.

“Northwest Arkansas is a great community and we love the community that we live in but the one thing that often doesn’t get noticed in our community is there’s also a lot of need in our community,” Ratcliff said. “Not everybody has all the privileges that we all kind of take for granted each day.”

The collection bin is outside the home every afternoon until 9 p.m.

Ratcliff says he plans to take all the collections to the food bank on November 1.