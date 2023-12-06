BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville boys cross country team is working to put Arkansas cross country on the map.

The team just returned from the Nike Cross Nationals where they competed against 22 other teams and finished 13th in the country.

They were flown out by the shoe company and got to tour its facilities before the meet.

Michael Power is the team’s head coach. He says this was one of his goals for the program when he was hired 16 years ago.

“I think it’s great for our program. It’s kind of elevated the expectations of our program, and I feel as though it can be a positive driving force for some of these younger athletes coming through.”

Junior Owen Kelley, a runner on the team, says it’s amazing to watch the program grow.

“I’m just blessed to be on a team with a coach that is so great and just a great group of guys,” Kelly said.

Power says he hopes the team can have repeat success next year.