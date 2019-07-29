Bentonville dispensaries to undergo preliminary inspections

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two Bentonville medical marijuana dispensaries will be inspected Monday by the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) before they open for business.

The ReLeaf Center and The Arkansas Medicinal Source Patient Center will be the first two dispensaries in Northwest Arkansas and the seventh and eighth in the state, respectively. It’ll be the first time the ABC has inspected two Arkansas facilities in one day, said spokesperson Scott Hardin.

“Northwest Arkansas, if you look across the state, is in a great spot, and they’ll have plenty of choices,” Hardin said. “I think as the dispensaries continue to open, the prices will drop. We’re already seeing that.”

In the inspections, the ABC will check the dispensaries’ tracking systems, alarms and video surveillance mechanisms.

Hardin said the medical marijuana business is booming in Arkansas. Since the state’s first dispensary opened in Hot Springs back in May, five more have opened. He said they’ve combined to sell 500 pounds of product for a combined $3.5 million.

After the inspections are completed, the dispensaries will open later this week or early next week.