BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School District is mourning after Elm Tree Elementary principal Amy Simpson passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

“It’s with profound sadness we share the passing of Elm Tree Elementary Principal Amy Simpson. Amy passed unexpectedly from natural causes over the weekend,” a Facebook post from Bentonville Schools said.

“Amy was so much fun and loved to laugh. She adored her friends and her precious students. More than anything, Amy loved her beautiful family. She is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Stan, and their three children, Madison, Makenzie, Mason, and her beloved family dog, Wrigley. We hope you’ll join us in lifting up the Simpson family in your thoughts and prayers,” the post added.