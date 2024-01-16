FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville Electric Department wants to keep electrical line workers safe and warm as temperatures drop.

“But at the end of the day, the job’s got to get done,” said Ty McCoy, safety and training coordinator for the city of Bentonville.

McCoy says when it comes to getting the job done, weather is one factor to prepare for in advance for electrical line workers.

“Everybody has insulated bibs, fire-resistant hoodies, and vests, and we have had coverings for them,” said McCoy.

Workers are also equipped with boots, gloves, and personal protection equipment or PPE. But, when warm clothes aren’t enough for workers, McCoy says it’s up to each line worker on the clock to decide when to take a break.

“We trust everybody’s going to be honest if they’re cold. Getting to set the truck for a couple of minutes, warm up, let somebody relieve you,” said McCoy.

McCoy says workers ride in pairs so they can trade off working.

“There’s two guys in each truck, and those guys are generally the first ones on the scene during an outage or an accident,” said McCoy.

“Linemen that are out there paired up in crews, the four main crews and the two main crews. I was talking about out there every day doing stuff,” said Travis Matlock, Electric Utility Director works for the City of Bentonville, Electric Department.

With 20 to 27 workers on call for any emergency, Matlock says workers are ready to respond to an emergency.

Since the job is dangerous in any weather, Matlock and McCoy say it still needs to be done.

“24 hours a day, seven days a week, rain, shine, cold, hot. We’re here to keep the power on and get it back on when it does go off. On the rare occasion that it does go off,” said Matlock.

While also making sure safety is still the first thing to always keep in mind.

“Every bit of what these guys are doing is dangerous. The weather is just it’s just one extra thing to deal with,” said McCoy.