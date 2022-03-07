BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One Bentonville family has been visiting Ukraine for the past 20 years and as the war continues, they are feeling the impacts.

Don Crowley and his family are forced to watch the war unfold through their phone and television screens while praying their loved ones in Ukraine are safe.

“It’s heartbreaking just watching these families be torn apart,” said Crowley.

For the last 20 years, the Crowley’s have been teaching conversational English in Ukraine, making life long connections with people like Valeriy Tseona and Rimma Buchok.

“The hardest thing is that they do hurt your people, your country, innocent children, innocent moms, and you cannot recover,” said Buchok. “It’s just a wound in your heart. You’re crying, and in few hours, you hear something shocking.”

The couple is in the western part of Ukraine. They are safe right now in their home, and are helping those in more war-filled areas who’re eligible to leave get the paperwork needed to flee the country.

“They are so frightened,” said Buchok. “When you see the faces of the moms who are just driving and not knowing where and what to do, we comfort them and helps them because when you are under the stress it’s hard to just to focus.”

The couple said the best ways for those in Northwest Arkansas to help is to pray for peace in their country or by reaching out if you know someone in Ukraine.

The first text messages they received when the war begun was from their American friends who have been visiting Ukraine over the years. They said people such as the Crowley’s made such a difference to them.

“Just pray for God’s protection on this country, and for the people that are standing in harm’s way putting their lives at risk for people they don’t even know,” said Crowley.

Crowley suggests people find a trusted organization to donate to in order to help the Ukrainian refugees. The organization he and his family have been working with over the years are sending funds and help to the refugees. You can visit the site and donate here.