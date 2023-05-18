BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A family has filed a lawsuit against the Bentonville School District after a geometry teacher allegedly threatened to hit their child during class.

A complaint filed on May 16 references an incident in which the teacher, who is named as a defendant in the case, said “I bet I could punch both of you in the nose in one go” to two of his students after the class laughed at the teacher for his pronunciation of the word “quadrilateral.”

The teacher then reportedly doubled down on the threat, saying “It’s not a threat. It’s a promise.”

Now, the parents of one of the threatened students is suing the district and the teacher.

The complaint says that the student was upset and shaken up over the interaction and has since been pulled from the teacher’s class.

The Bentonville School District says that they won’t comment on pending lawsuits.

“We’ve not seen any filings, but also don’t comment on pending litigation,” the district’s Director of Communications Leslee Wright said.