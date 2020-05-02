Bentonville Farmers Market kicks off 2020 season with drive-thru

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Farmer’s Market kicked off its 2020 season with a drive-thru market, an adjustment made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market consisted of vendors stationed 10 feet apart and customers picking up food from inside their cars. Due to the current rules in place for COVID-19, only food is allowed to be sold at the market.

“The vendors are happy to be back out here,” says Andrew Heath, executive director of Downtown Bentonville Inc. “This is their livelihood and they’ve been very concerned about how long this delay was going to last, so to be able to be here and sell their produce is really really good for them.”

The market will be held at memorial park every Saturday morning from eight in the morning until one in the afternoon.