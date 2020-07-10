Bentonville Farmer’s Market open for business

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Farmer’s Market is open for business.

There will be new safety measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Shoppers older than 10 will be required to wear a face covering.

Tents will be spread 10 or more feet apart to allow for social distancing and shoppers are encouraged to limit shopping time.

The market is open 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the square.

There will be a priority shopping hour for seniors and others at high risk for infection starting at 7:30 a.m.

