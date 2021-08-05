Bentonville Farmers Market reverts back to previous COVID-19 protocol

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Farmers Market will revert back to its original COVID-19 safety protocols that were implemented throughout 2020.

Starting August 7, Bentonville Farmers Market and Art Market will be restricted to only local farmers and artisans, according to a news release from Downtown Bentonville.

The release says vendors that promote organizations or businesses will be temporarily pulled from the market to limit unnecessary interactions.

“Our primary focus will always be to provide essential access to fresh, locally-grown produce to the community in the safest way possible,” said Farmers Market Manager Stephanie Marpe.

The market will add the following additional safety precautions:

Customers are encouraged to practice social distancing.

Customers are asked to limit gathering and maintain a steady flow of foot traffic while making purchases at the market.

All scheduled musical performances have been temporarily suspended to avoid crowds and gathering.

Face masks and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the event.

Customers should not attend if they are feeling ill, exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

A vaccine clinic will be available for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 105 South Main Street. No ID, insurance cards, or reservations are required to receive the vaccine.