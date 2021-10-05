Bentonville Farmers Market to temporarily change locations

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Farmers Market will make a temporary change of location this weekend.

On Saturday, October 9, the farmers market will move to the parking lot at the corner of SW 2nd Street and SW B Street next to the First Baptist Church, according to a news release from Downtown Bentonville.

The change in location will allow the Bentonville Half Marathon to use the Bentonville Square for its finish line and race festivities.

The release says Bentonville Farmers Market attendees are encouraged to prepare for multiple downtown street closures and delays due to the half marathon.