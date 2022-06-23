BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Fire Department has responded to the scene of a high-pressure gas line break and is instructing those nearby to avoid the area.

The gas line was hit at SE 3rd Street and SE D Street, according to a social media post by the department.

“There is a strong odor of natural gas in that area,” the post states. “Fire department crews are on scene and are monitoring the air quality in the area.”

Crews from Black Hills Energy have also responded. Anyone experiencing a strong odor in that area is instructed to call 911.