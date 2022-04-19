BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On April 19, Movie Maker Magazine named Bentonville Film Festival one of the “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee in 2022.”

According to a press release, this list spotlights “film festivals across the nation for the hard work done to support filmmaking at every level.” Bentonville Film Fest was previously honored on both the 2018 and 2019 annual lists.

Entering its 8th year, the Bentonville Film Festival is a “one-of-a-kind event that champions inclusion in all forms of media.” The annual festival will take place with in-person events from June 22 – June 26 and virtual events from June 22 – July 3.