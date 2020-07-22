Bentonville Film Festival announces spotlight films, competition program for 2020 festival

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Film Foundation announced its spotlight and competition program of independent feature films, shorts, and episodic titles for the 2020 Bentonville Film Festival, August 10-16.

This years event is co-founded by Academy Award®-winning actress Geena Davis and supported by Founding Sponsor, Walmart, and Presenting Sponsor, Coca-Cola.

The 6th annual film festival will be presented as a hybrid structure, pairing digital screenings, panels, and events alongside select on-the-ground premieres and conversations.

The program includes 68 films representing female, BIPOC (65%), and LGBTQIA+ (45%) filmmakers.

More than 80% of films at the 2020 Bentonville Film Festival were directed by women, including 4 Spotlight features:

Opening night film, Oge Egbounu’s acclaimed directorial debut, (In)visible Portraits, which shatters the too-often invisible otherizing of Black women in America

Philippa Lowthorpe’s Misbehavior, starring Keira Knightley and Jessie Buckley, which tells the bizarre true story of protest and controversy at 1970 Miss World contest

Parkland Rising, an inspiring look at the students of Parkland, Florida, who started an international movement to call attention to the need for better gun safety laws, by two times EMMY award-winning filmmaker Cheryl Horner McDonough

Elegance Bratton’s Pier Kids, an intimate look at homeless queer and trans youth of color in New York City that must contend with overwhelming amounts of homophobia and abuse.

BFF’s mission to foster diversity and inclusion across the media landscape stands more important now than ever before as we continue to support filmmakers in a new and creative way. Within the context of a pandemic and the continued fight for social justice, we renew our deep commitment to underrepresented storytellers around the world. This year’s virtual structure presents a unique opportunity that is not lost on us as we use the power of the digital world to share BFF’s messaging to far-reaching global audiences, arguably more than we ever have. Geena Davis, Bentonville Film Foundation Co-Founder and Chair

More lineup announcements, including Events, Panels and Jury are forthcoming.

Ticket packages for the 2020 Bentonville Film Festival can be purchased online.

A complete list of films is available online.