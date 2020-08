BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Film Festival officially kicking off today both online and at the 112 Drive-in in Fayetteville.

Because of the coronavirus, this year’s festival was restructured as a hybrid event with virtual presentations, panels, drive-in screenings, and more.

The film festival runs through Sunday, August 16.

