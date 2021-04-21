Bentonville Film Festival returns for 2021

BENTONVILLE (KNWA/KFTA) — After what has been a difficult year for the film industry all over the world, the Bentonville Film Festival formally announced updates to the festival this year.

The festival will be a hybrid event this year with events both virtually and in-person.

There will also be celebrity events such as “Geena & Friends” featuring Academy Award Winner and Film Festival Chair Geena Davis.

Our goal is very simple: The storytellers and people on screen should reflect the population, which is half female and incredibly diverse Wendy Guerrero, President of the Bentonville Film Festival Foundation.

“In 2021, our goal is to share with audiences and partners our most diverse, equitable film festival yet. A true vision of what the future of media can, and should, look like,” says Academy Award Winner Geena Davis.

In-person aspects of the festival, such as outdoor films and gatherings, in the downtown square will follow CDC guidelines for public events.