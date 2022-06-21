BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Film Festival returns on June 21 for its eighth year with movie screenings, panels, and round table discussions.

The main outdoor venue is at The Momentary, and some of the movies being shown are Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Hunger Games, and Encanto.

After moving to a hybrid setting last year, the 2022 version of the film festival will have a full complement of in-person activities.

“We are so excited to be back in the community and to be bringing all of these amazing events to everyone. We have some people from amazing shows like the Guilded Age, Westworld, and Ginny and Georgia from Netflix,” said Wendy Guerrero, president of the Bentonville Film Festival.

Reel Talk Mornings roundtables will start every day at 9 a.m. at the Thaden School, and panels and movies will begin each day at 11 a.m.

For a map of the festival grounds, information on the daily festival village activities, and a schedule of all events, visit bentonvillefilm.org. The festival runs through June 26.