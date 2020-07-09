Bentonville Film Festival confirms revised dates

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Film Foundation announced revised dates for the 6th Annual Film Festival.

The Bentonville Film Festival will now take place on August 10-16.

The festival was originally scheduled for the end of April.

Structured as a hybrid event, this year’s festival will offer virtual presentations and world premieres of films, panels and special events, alongside select drive-in screenings and additional on-the-ground events throughout the Bentonville area.

Programming details, including official film selections, events, presentations, participating jurors, panelists, and more, are still to come.

Ticket sales will go live on July 20, 2020.

