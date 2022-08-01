BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville hopes to open its first training facility for its firefighters later this year.

The 7,860 square foot building will be five stories. Chief Brent Boydston with the Bentonville Fire Department said the facility will have live fire capabilities, training firefighters for many situations.

“We don’t do it everyday, so staying trained for the moment, muscle memory is the number one thing you can do to be ready for the next incident that happens,” said Chief Boydston.

Chief Boydston said the building will offer multiple scenarios for the firefighters to practice with, such as a car inside of a garage, what it’s like to have fire roll over their head, how to fight fire in an attic space and more. Firefighters will be able to practice repelling off the fifth floor of the building as well.

He said the department is very anxious to start training inside of it.

“It’s been a long time coming. They’re very excited. The guys are ready to get in it and get to training,” said Chief Boydston.

The Fire Department and mayor are inviting you to come out and celebrate the new facility by signing a beam that’ll be installed in the fifth floor. You can join them Monday, August 1 at 10 a.m. for the ceremony.

The facility is located right off Aviation Blvd., across from the Bentonville Municipal Airport.