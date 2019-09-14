Bentonville Fire Station to reduce emergency response times

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A new Bentonville Fire Department will reduce emergency response times by as much as eight minutes.

Fire Station 7, located at 4508 SW Prime Avenue near the Walmart Distribution center, will be staffed with four personnel in additional to a satellite office for police.

The $3.2 million dollar building is currently under construction.

It will have virtually the same foot print as Fire Station 6.

“54% of our growth is out in that area. There are several subdivisions on the drawing board…there’s one in particular that have over 1,200 lots. It’s a rapidly growing area and we don’t see it stopping in the near future,” says Kevin Boydston, Deputy Chief of the Bentonville Fire Department.

The property was purchased in 2005 with anticipation of city growth.

Boydston says it was built in a way where expansion could be easily done in the future.