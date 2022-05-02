BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville GeekCon returns this year at the Bentonville Public Library (BPL).

According to a press release, the festivities will take place on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. This is a stop-by event with activities scheduled throughout.

Mostly located in the backyard of the library, GeekCon will be a casual, outdoor event. The library suggests bringing sunscreen and sunglasses for a day of fun.

BPL also encourages attendees to dress up in family-friendly costumes that show off any and all fandoms. The event will include free food, games, crafts and giveaways for all ages.

To harken back to the origins of GeekCon, Free Comic Book Day, BPL will be giving away free comic books while supplies last. There will also be a Comic Book Art Workshop at 11 a.m. with graphic novel illustrator Sean Fitzgibbon in the Walmart Community Room.

Join Ms. Jess for a superhero-themed family storytime at 11:15 a.m. on the veranda to receive a special superhero sticker. There will be drawings for door prizes at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Balloon Arch. Don’t forget to check your goodie bag for the tickets.

Outside on the porch, refuel your superpowers with the Pizza Party on the Porch at noon provided by Rotary International – Bentonville Satellite Group with drinks provided by 211 Cafe. For a hero on the go, GoGo squeeZ will provide applesauce while supplies last. Curb a sweet tooth with the cotton candy booth spinning up the treat throughout the event.

In BPL’s Backyard, experience some of the largest geek fandoms: Dungeons & Dragons and LARPing. Tyson, Dungeon Master to BPL’s Teen D&D program will be hosting a Dungeons and Dragons Demo. Amtgard LARP will perform a LARPing adventure for all ages.

For all the gamers, the event will showcase a multi-player video game trailer with various consoles and games to play. Celebrate all geekhood with an inflatable Superhero Training Camp, superhero mini-games, superhero sidewalk chalk photo op and photo booth, crafts for all ages and more.

To end the day of fun, settle in for the Marvel Movie Wind-down at 1 p.m. in the Walmart Community Room.