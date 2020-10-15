Bentonville gets new playground, dog park

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville is meeting the demand for more family-friendly amenities.

A new playground and dog park will be added to Orchards Park near the Scott Family Amazeum.

The project is part of the Play Bentonville Plan, which calls for a playground in Orchards Park and dog parks in each quadrant of the city.

The children’s playground will include designated spaces for 2-5-year-olds and 5-15-year-olds.

The area for older children will contain a synthetic turf surface as well as climbing and natural play elements.

The adjacent dog park will feature fenced areas for small and large dogs, with shade structures, rock outcroppings, trees, water stations, and play options.

Currently, there is only one off-leash recreation area for dogs near the North Bentonville Trail.

Both amenities will be located across from the entrance of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

The additions have been approved with a $500,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

The playground will include spaces for diffeent age groups.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021.